Conor McGregor announces giving "first blood test" after entering UFC testing pool for potential return, fans react: "MYSTIC MAC IS BACK"

Conor McGregor took to Instagram to post a video of him training on his yacht with a visible bandage and a fired-up post confirming that he’s back in the USADA testing pool. He claimed that he's in shape and &quot;ecstatic&quot; for a potential return.He captioned the post:&quot;I gave my first blood test, that is what the plaster is on my shoulder. I am ECSTATIC! I’m in SHAPE! #illtakeyourheadoffforreal #fullgrown @ufc #TheBig20&quot;Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans dropped their thoughts in the comments section, with one fan writing:&quot;MYSTIC MAC IS BACK.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Please get back in the octagon one more time, champ.&quot;&quot;Won’t fight UFC ever again. I wish you would.&quot;&quot;He keeps trying to stay relevant without fighting. This may continue for 5 more years.&quot;&quot;Come back to UFC, bro.&quot;&quot;That's not where you have blood taken, Conor.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Conor McGregor claiming he has been tested for potential UFC return. [Screenshots courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]McGregor last fought in 2021, but the noise around his name has never faded. The timing aligns with growing buzz around a UFC event at the White House next year, part of America’s 250th Independence Day celebration.That card is building hype fast, with both McGregor and Jon Jones teasing interest. McGregor has pitched the idea to Dana White directly, and both sides have seemingly left the door open.Michael Chandler claims he wants Conor McGregor fight at UFC White House eventMichael Chandler has spotted a clear opening after years of waiting for a date with Conor McGregor. Chandler has been calling for the fight since coaching opposite McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter.Reacting to McGregor’s AI-generated image of facing off with the American in front of the White House, Chandler wasted no time letting fans know he’s all in. He told TMZ that if there’s an event at the White House, he wants in badly. He said:&quot;Conor's the guy. Conor's the guy that I want to fight. At this point, it feels like we have to finish The Ultimate Fighter... You know, I've remained neutral on it [regarding McGregor's return to action]...Um, obviously if you look at Connor, the way he is operating, what he's doing, how he's been in some hot water here and there, headlines.&quot;He added:&quot;Does he fight again? I don't know. You know, so I can tell you this, I'm not necessarily waiting... So, you know, I would like to see him come back. I think the UFC would like to see him come back. I think the combat sports world would like to see him come back. And I do think that he doesn't want to end his career back in what was it, July of 2021, when he broke his leg.&quot;Check out Michael Chandler's comments below: