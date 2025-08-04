  • home icon
  Conor McGregor declares his bold Irish presidential mission, complete with a UFC White House dream: "I AM YOUR MAN"

Conor McGregor declares his bold Irish presidential mission, complete with a UFC White House dream: "I AM YOUR MAN"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 04, 2025 04:08 GMT
Conor McGregor [Image courtesy: Getty]
Conor McGregor [Image courtesy: Getty]

Conor McGregor has declared his intent to run for President of Ireland. In a sweeping social media post, McGregor mapped out his presidential vision tied to a potential UFC event at the White House.

McGregor claims that by mid-2026, he would already be well into his first year as president. That could position him as a reformer taking on immigration laws, EU policies, and what he calls threats to national security.

His post outlines plans to overhaul Ireland’s stance on immigration by withdrawing from the EU migration pact, fortifying border control, and removing those he labels as illegal entrants. McGregor took to X and wrote:

"I pray I am in as Ireland's President by the time of the fight in the White House. How iconic it will be. A leader that puts his money where his mouth is. I would be in term well over half a year by the time of this White House card. By that time, we would have Ireland in to a new government, serving the Irish public as its number 1 priority. A complete end to the human trafficking scam and its bypassing of our planning laws."
He added:

"We would have Ireland OPTED OUT of the EU migration pact. Border parameters upgraded and fully secured all across the country. The stop and hunt will be well underway for those who entered our country illegally. For those who pose a threat to our people. And for those who leech off the state with no intent to support themselves. Imported criminals will be gone. Imported dangers will be gone. Imported free loaders will be gone."
Check out Conor McGregor's X post below:

Conor McGregor makes first move towards potential return with official drug test

Conor McGregor’s political plans may be ambitious, but his cage return is already in motion. After months of speculation, he has submitted his first registered drug test of 2025 under the UFC’s anti-doping program.

McGregor posted photos of himself submitting samples on a yacht, showing he is back under the program’s compliance protocols. This move is required for any fighter looking to compete after an extended layoff or retirement tease.

The Irishman posted the update on Instagram and captioned the post:

"I gave my first blood test that is what the plaster is on my shoulder. I am ECSTATIC! I’m in SHAPE! #illtakeyourheadoffforreal #fullgrown @ufc #TheBig20"

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram post below:

Quick Links

