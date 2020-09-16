Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has now issued a fiery statement responding to the recent allegations brought against him and on the growing concerns about his mental health following the Irishman mentioning "suicide intervention" in a bizarre tweet that has now been deleted.

What was meant to be a holiday cruise with the family soon turned into another episode of public embarrassment and personal ordeal for the power-punching Irishman as he was recently detained in Corsica, an island territory of France, after allegedly indecently exposing himself to a lady. Conor McGregor was later discharged following a round of questioning by local authorities.

Conor McGregor's manager Audie Attar as well as "The Notorious'" legal team have denied the allegations brought against McGregor via separately released statements.

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday,” Attar said.

Amid all the chaos surrounding the allegations, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to open up on his current state of mind and that caused many fans to reveal their concerns about the superstar's mental health.

On Tuesday, Conor McGregor issued a public statement responding to the allegations brought upon him and the former two-division champion also opened up on his mental health.

Harry Williams of of the Irish MMA outlet SevereMMA tweeted a screenshot of McGregor's statement.

Conor McGregor responds to the allegations made against him and addresses the notion of dark thoughts.

“I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it,” McGregor wrote (transcript via MiddleEasy.com). “Try set me up all yous f**king want over and over and over the truth will always set me free! Be it baby father claims, rape, indecent exposure, bulls**t WhatsApp group s**t. You f**king name it. Never will I fold! The truth is the truth and it gives me wings,” McGregor added. “I know my character! God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless Eye witness! God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free! Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Not now not f**king ever! I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight! All these past incidents you will see! They will not be forgotten! I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else life! No f—ing way!”