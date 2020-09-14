Conor McGregor issues a statement following recent allegations

Co/nor McGregor once again landed himself into legal trouble as he was accused of attempted sexual assault and "sexual exhibition". Conor McGregor was originally set to participate in a 180 km charity voyage in the Mediterranean Sea.

However, the allegations would then come up and it was reported that Conor McGregor was taken into custody. A team representing Conor McGregor has since put out a statement vehemently denying the allegations:

“Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct,” McGregor’s management said in a statement to TMZ. “He has been interviewed and released.”

Conor McGregor's manager Audi Attar even put out a statement saying,

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday,”.

Conor McGregor continues to find himself in legal trouble

Conor McGregor was interviewed by the French Police and authorities and they made a statement confirming that he was in a hearing with the police. This isn't the first time Conor McGregor has had trouble with the law. While similar accusations have happened in the past, he was also subject to legal trouble when he had smashed a fan's phone in public.

The big controversy that led to a big payday for Conor McGregor, of course, was the infamous "dolly" incident in April 2018 that led to his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Fans want to see Conor McGregor return to the Octagon after his emphatic 46-second victory over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. However, the fact that there won't be live audiences returning to UFC events anytime soon gives the promotion less incentive to bring him back.

Dana White simply commented that Conor McGregor is retired, but unlike Henry Cejudo and Daniel Cormier, he remains in the rankings.