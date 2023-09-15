Conor McGregor issues three-word-diss at Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager for comments on Derek Brunson's retirement 

Conor McGregor has taken another shot at rival Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz.

The McGregor-Nurmagomedov rivalry was one of the biggest spectacles in UFC history. The Russian fighter's manager rose to fame after 'The Notorious' publicly pointed out a sensitive family matter about Abdelaziz during the UFC 229 build-up.

After a historic UFC 229 brawl, the tensions between Team McGregor and Team Nurmagomedov never settled.

Abdelaziz, meanwhile, became a prominent name in the MMA world. The CEO and founder of Dominance MMA kept on signing renowned names in the UFC and other major promotions. Meanwhile, McGregor continued to poke at both 'The Eagle' and Abdelaziz.

Recently, UFC middleweight veteran Derek Brunson, a Dominance MMA client, parted ways with the UFC. His manager Abdelaziz issued a statement on the client's release.

Abdelaziz reflected on Brunson's illustrious career inside the octagon, being stable in the top 10 of 185 lbs rankings for years, and wished him luck for his future.

"The UFC was amazing to him [Derek Brunson] there, helped shape who he is today and I’m very grateful for the opportunity he was given," said Abdelaziz to MMA Fighting.

Conor McGregor took note of the post on X (formerly Twitter) and fired back at Dominance MMA head.

Conor McGregor sounds off on Ali Abdelaziz

The Irishman called Abdelaziz 'a scum bucket.' McGregor has previously made X-rated remarks about Abdelaziz and even made highly controversional allegations on the Egyptian's past.

Conor McGregor is inspired by Sean Strickland's performance

'The Notorious' is one of the best MMA strikers to ever step foot inside the octagon. The precision of his shots and the timings of his counters helped him become the first simultaneous two-weight champion in the promotion.

While many believe Conor McGregor is losing his hunger for the sport, the Irishman appears rejuvenated after Sean Strickland's win over Israel Adesanya.

McGregor acknowledged Strickland's masterful performance against 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 293. Furthermore, he took to social media to pay tribute to Strickland's style.

He shared a video on X alongside the caption:

"Making them miss > hitting them"

Expand Tweet

"The former double champion recently revealed that he has built 'an exact UFC octagon' at his place. All these signs are pointing to a mega return, which per UFC President Dana White, could be early next year.