Conor McGregor -Jake Paul beef: Who started it and how did it all begin?

YouTuber Jake Paul has been beefing with UFC superstar Conor McGregor ever since the 25-year-old stepped inside the professional ring in 2020. Paul's first McGregor call-out actually came back in 2018.

In an August 2018 interview with TMZSports, the younger Paul brother told the news outlet that it would be amazing if one of the brothers could eventually fight the UFC star.

'The Problem Child' stated that if they were given a year to train, one of them could very well take on the Irishman:

"I think it would be dope to see one of us fight McGregor. I mean if the Floyd thing happened you know like... It is little bit different of a level but if we had a year to train you never know."

Watch Jake Paul call out McGregor below:

Paul also reiterated his interest in fighting McGregor after his 2020 knockout win over Nate Robinson. In his post-fight interview, 'The Problem Child' stated that he was going to knock McGregor out:

"I've been training my a** off for the like, for the past year. I'm taking this seriously. There is a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I'm going to knock them both out... I want to be in this sport for a long time."

Watch Jake Paul call out McGregor after his win against Nate Robinson:

In one of his more recent Twitter jabs at the UFC star, Jake Paul accused 'The Notorious' of using steroids.

Jake Paul accuses Conor McGregor of taking steroids

In response to McGregor calling him a nobody, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, via his Instagram, accused 'The Notorious' of taking the PED Trenbolone. The 25-year-old also mocked the Irishman, saying that he hasn't won a fight in 5 years:

"Conor, Conor, Conor you are more active on Twitter than you are in the octagon. Stop taking trenbolone and start taking fights. You are more actively cheating on your wife than you are in the octagon. Your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle and get back to fighting. You haven't won a fight in five f***ing years."

Jake Paul is set to face boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. in the boxing ring at Madison Square Garden on August 6. UFC's biggest draw, Conor McGregor is reportedly eyeing an early 2023 return to the octagon.

The Irishman recently also teased a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather in a now-deleted Instagram post.

