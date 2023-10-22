Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, and others react to Islam Makhachev's head kick KO win over Alexander Volkanovski

Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, and others have reacted to Islam Makhachev's head-kick KO win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294.

Makhachev took on Volkanovski in a highly anticipated rematch last night at UFC 294. While the Dagestani was initially supposed to go up against Charles Oliveira, the Brazilian ended up getting injured and had to pull out of the fight.

After a rather close fight earlier this year, Islam Makhachev made sure to leave no doubts this time around with Alexander Volkanovski. The UFC lightweight champion seemed to be in control from the start of the fight while Volkanovski struggled to land a significant strike.

Towards the end of the first round, Makhachev landed a vicious head kick that dropped Volkanovski and proceeded to hit him with a flurry of punches, leading the referee to intervene and stop the fight. As a result, the Dagestani won the fight via KO in the very first round.

Reacting to Islam Makhachev's KO win over Alexander Volkanovski, Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, and others took to Twitter. The Irishman said:

"He was always susceptible to that vs. a southpaw."

Justin Gaethje took to the social media platform to make a case for being offered the next title shot and said,"

"I'm next"

Fighter Reactions

Alexander Volkanovski urged the UFC to keep him busy following his loss to Islam Makhachev

Competing in his third fight of the year, Alexander Volkanovski was certainly heartbroken after suffering a KO against Islam Makhachev. However, the Australian showed class in the post-fight octagon interview and congratulated the UFC lightweight champion for an amazing performance. He said:

"Great setup, good kick. I don’t like losing, it hurts me but he’s a great champion. Credit to Islam, great kick."

Further, Volkanovski urged the UFC to keep him busy and suggested that he is ready to come as soon as January 2024 to defend his featherweight championship against Ilia Topuria:

"I just wanna say to the UFC, please keep me busy. I don't do well when I'm not fighting. I needed to take this fight because I was doing my head in when I'm not fighting. Please keep me busy, I'm happy to go back in January."

