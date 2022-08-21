"Marty green pants from Pluto" - Conor McGregor and Jake Paul troll Kamaru Usman for getting knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul were quick to mock Kamaru Usman for his knockout loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

Usman was well on his way to making the sixth successful defense of his welterweight title as he dominated the majority of the fight. However, Edwards pulled a startling high leg kick from nowhere to script an epic comeback against the Nigerian.

UFC @ufc #UFC278 A Nigerian nightmare courtesy of @Leon_EdwardsMMA A Nigerian nightmare courtesy of @Leon_EdwardsMMA 💥 #UFC278 https://t.co/M8pTzpG2Pf

Conor McGregor jumped on the opportunity to jibe at Usman, who took some time to recover and get back on the stool after the vicious blow. The Irishman and the Nigerian have engaged in several exchanges in the past. McGregor has even expressed interest in fighting Usman by claiming he is not intimidated by his overall skillset. He reacted to a visibly stunned Usman by saying:

"Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto 😂''

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto Usman gonna come out saying he from Pluto after that smack hahah Marty green pants from Pluto 😂

Jake Paul, on the other hand, made a series of tweets trolling Kamaru Usman and laughing off his previous claims of facing multiple-time boxing world champion Canelo Alvarez:

"LOLOLOLLOL. "Let me fight Canelo" @USMAN84kg"

This was Kamaru Usman's second career loss, first in the UFC, and the only knockout loss of his MMA career. The 'Nigerian Nightmare' has been undefeated for the past nine years, and his last loss before UFC 278 came against Jose Caceres in May 2013.

Conor McGregor lauds Leon Edwards on becoming the second UFC champion from the United Kingdom

Conor McGregor was thrilled for his fellow Paradigm Sports fighter Leon Edwards for his spectacular victory at UFC 278.

Edwards did a great job in the first round of creating angles for his attacks and even managed to take Usman down, nearly sinking in a rear naked choke. The Nigerian overturned the deficit of the first round with a dominant display in the later rounds.

While it looked like the fight was slipping away from Edwards, his team pushed him to dig deep. 'Rocky' set up a crafty high kick that stifled his opponent and knocked him out clean.

Edwards, who is managed by the same team as McGregor (Paradigm Sports), was showered with praise by the Irishman for his magnificent achievement:

''An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist! The uk’s second only ufc champion! Incredible! Congrats mate!@ParadigmSports''

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist! The uk’s second only ufc champion! Incredible! Congrats mate! @ParadigmSports An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist! The uk’s second only ufc champion! Incredible! Congrats mate! @ParadigmSports

Leon Edwards became the second fighter from the United Kingdom to become a UFC champion. Until now, Michael Bisping was the only Brit to hold that distinguished honor.

