It has emerged that Conor McGregor and Josh Emmett share a unique UFC featherweight record after their stats were highlighted on Twitter. Emmett and McGregor are the only UFC featherweights to average over two knockdowns per 15 minutes in the octagon.

Dooho Choi is the only fighter to come close to McGregor and Emmett, with the Korean averaging 1.64 knockdowns per 15 minutes.

Conor McGregor currently has the most knockdowns per 15 minutes in the featherweight division, with the Irishman averaging 2.31. Emmett is a close second with 2.21, but will have an opportunity to take the top spot when facing Calvin Kattar this weekend.

McGregor is also rumored to be moving up in weight yet again, with images of the former UFC champion suggesting he's putting on muscle ahead of a potential welterweight return to the octagon.

Both fighters are known for their exciting bouts, which has made them fan-favorites over time. Emmett obviously isn't as popular as McGregor, but with the American's performances in the UFC impressing the masses, he can certainly make a name for himself in the organization.

When Conor McGregor shut down Chad Mendes ahead of their UFC 189 bout

Chad Mendes was very vocal ahead of his clash with Conor McGregor and publicly tried to belittle the Irishman with trash talk before UFC 189. However, McGregor made a now legendary appearance on CONAN on TBS, which led to some strong words.

During the interview, Conan played a clip of Mendes trash talking McGregor, stating that the Irishman would have the "night of his life" when the two met at UFC 189. This led McGregor to reply:

"He can talk all he wants. But face-to-face, man-to-man, they crumble. And every time I face against one of these individuals, they break. He would be no different."

Watch the full interview below:

Conor McGregor, who is known for his accurate predictions, was once again proved correct after beating Mendes in just two rounds. This was a big turning-point for the Irishman's career, as many fans were concerned about Mendes' wrestling ability.

After this victory, McGregor went on to fight José Aldo, Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez before facing the toughest test of his career against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Irishman lost this bout and has struggled to compete against high-level opposition since losing to the Russian. His latest win came against Donald Cerrone in 2020.

