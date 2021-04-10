CM Punk gives his honest opinion on Conor McGregor

CM Punk has given his honest opinion on UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Taking to social media, Punk gave credit to The Notorious One for cementing his place as a legend of Mixed Martial Arts.

However, the former WWE Champion also believes that McGregor, being the big mouth he is, has all the tools to back up his immense trash talk. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, CM Punk provided his honest thoughts on the former UFC double champion.

When asked by a fan if he thinks Conor McGregor is a legend or a big mouth, Punk wrote that the Irishman has both the abilities in him, as he has proven himself to be a man of his words.

Here's what CM Punk wrote when asked about Conor McGregor:

Both! Backs it up. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 9, 2021

Conor McGregor has mostly backed up his trash talk and predictions. However, 2021 has gotten off to a poor start for The Notorious One, who lost his rematch to Dustin Poirier in the first UFC main event of the year.

The Irishman is currently set to make his return to the Octagon on July 10 at UFC 264. Set to face Poirier for the third time, McGregor believes he will secure the victory in the fourth round of their trilogy fight.

In the past, some of McGregor's predictions have been absolutely on point. During his initial run in the UFC as a featherweight and a lightweight, the former two-division champion put away the majority of his opponents the way he promised to.

CM Punk transitioned from pro-wrestling to MMA

After he retired from the professional wrestling business, CM Punk jumped ship to Mixed Martial Arts and started competing in the UFC. After two fights under Dana White's promotion, Punk was never to compete again inside the Octagon, as he lost both his professional fights.

However, CM Punk has been working for CFFC as a commentator. Despite not being able to craft a career inside the Octagon, Punk has decided to chase his passion to work in the fight game but this time from behind the desk.