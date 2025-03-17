Conor McGregor makes his agenda clear ahead of meeting with Donald Trump in Washington D.C.: "Here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face"

Irish superstar Conor McGregor is all set to have a meeting with the current United States President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day. Ahead of the meet, McGregor interacted with the media where he explaining the reasoning behind his visit to the White House.

Ad

'The Notorious' started by labeling the United States as a big brother to the country of Ireland. McGregor then stated that he wanted to highlight the issues being faced by his country and how, according to him, the current Irish government was incapable of solving problems like illegal immigration.

"We wish to be taken care of by the big bro. The United States should look after its little bro... I'm here to raise the issues that people of Ireland face... Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland and it's high time that America is what aware of what is going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that hs nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country... So, issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this.

Ad

Trending

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Donald Trump shares his thoughts on Conor McGregor

Donald Trump recently had a meeting with Micheal Martin, Ireland's Taoiseach. At one point during their interaction, Trump brought up former multi-division champion Conor McGregor.

The U.S. President showered praise on 'Mystic Mac' and also spoke about the fighting spirit of Irish people.

"I do happen to like your fighter. He's got the best tattoos I've ever seen... Conor's great... Ireland's always had a lot of good fighters. You know why, because they're tough people."

Ad

Check out Donald Trump's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.