Conor McGregor makes famous Wu-Tang Clan reference reacting to viral celebratory pint with Anthony Joshua

After registering an impressive knockout victory over Robert Helenius on Saturday night, Anthony Joshua was greeted by Conor McGregor with a celebratory pint at ringside.

McGregor posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"C.R.E.A.M @ForgedStout ."

Conor McGregor's post on X

In the picture from the original post from Matchroom Boxing, McGregor can be seen offering a sip of his Irish Forged Stout to Joshua.

The "C.R.E.A.M" in McGregor's post is a reference to the famous song of the same name from hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, which is an acronym for 'Cash Rules Everything Around Me'.

Anthony Joshua's opponent Robert Helenius had filled in on short notice after original opponent Dillian Whyte failed a drug test. He put up a competitive fight at the O2 Arena on Saturday night before being hit by a thunderous right in the seventh round. Saudi Arabian officials were also present at the event, as they anticipate booking a bout between Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Conor McGregor discusses his comeback plan with major UFC stars in his sights

Conor McGregor affirmed that he is good to return to the octagon in December this year to face Michael Chandler.

Despite the United States Anti-Doping Agency roadblock in his way, 'The Notorious' is fully confident of making his return this year. During an interview with talkSPORT on the sidelines of Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius, McGregor told combat sports reporter Gareth A. Davies that he would lock horns with Chandler in December. The Irishman then intends to fight BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje before a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz.

McGregor stated:

“I’ve just got to do that [smack] him. I’m gonna grab him by the chest [and smack him]. That’s what I’ve got to do... Chandler next in December and then Gaethje, BMF, and then we’ll do the Nate trilogy." [h/t talkSPORT]

McGregor speaking to talkSPORT