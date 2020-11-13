Conor McGregor on McGregor F.A.S.T's next step: 'You can train with me and under my guidance from your home!'

Conor McGregor has some really good news for fitness enthusiasts across the globe. The Irishman is a true businessman and has plans chalked out for his business ventures.

Speaking to Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov, Conor McGregor revealed his plans for his conditioning program McGregor F.A.S.T. The Irishman said that he's been involved in talks regarding a partnership with a United States-based company called Freeletics that has previously been involved with Nike. McGregor said that the company has an incredible database and infrastructure for online fitness programs.

Conor McGregor said that once he can collaborate with the said company and launch a consolidated new program, consumers will be able to train with McGregor himself, and under his guidance and that of the sports scientists and nutritionists that have trained the Irishman. McGregor further stated that everyone would be able to access the training programs from their homes.

Along with the online fitness program, Conor McGregor also plans to launch McGregor F.A.S.T. gyms across the United States.

Conor McGregor has his sights set on the UFC lightweight title

Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon in early 2021. The Irishman is likely to take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch, which will take place in the UFC lightweight division. The first time McGregor fought Poirier was back in 2014 at UFC 178 when the Irishman scored a spectacular first-round TKO victory over The Diamond.

Both men have achieved a lot in the promotion since their first fight, with Conor McGregor becoming a champ-champ in the UFC in 2016 and Poirier holding the interim 155 lbs title before succumbing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, the UFC lightweight title is seemingly vacant and the winner of the potential fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will definitely inch closer to grabbing the title. There are rumors that the UFC may even put the vacant title on the line when the pair are expected to meet at UFC 257 in January.