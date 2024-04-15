Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler fire tongue-in-cheek audio tweets to kickstart pre-fight trash talk 

After two and a half years on the sidelines recovering from a leg injury, Conor McGregor is finally set to make his UFC return.

The Irishman will face former Bellator champion Michael Chandler at UFC 303 during International Fight Week on June 29. The highly anticipated bout was confirmed by Dana White at the UFC 30 post-fight press conference.

Ever the showman, 'The Notorious' wasted no time re-igniting his signature pre-fight trash talk. Known for his mind games, McGregor took to social media with a playful jab at Chandler. Mimicking 'Iron's' voice from a scene during their stint as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31, McGregor posted a voice note that said:

"We're gonna fight right now? We're gonna do this right now? Right here and right now?"

Check out Conor McGregor's voice note below:

Not one to back down, Chandler delivered a quick and witty retort. Responding with a voice note of his own, he said:

"Conor, It's too late to be scared."

Check out Michael Chandler's response below:

The fight was originally planned for last December, but McGregor's return was delayed due to his absence from the USADA drug-testing pool. UFC 300 was floated as a potential date, but White ultimately pushed the fight back to June.

Conor McGregor eyes busy return, aims for four to eight fights a year

Appearing in a recent interview with SriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden, Conor McGregor, currently 35 years old, emphasized he hasn't accumulated the kind of physical damage that typically forces fighters into retirement.

He said:

"I'm barely touched. I only got clicked once, and then the leg break. That's it. I've put more people to sleep than anesthesia. So far as freshness, I'm fresh as it gets in this business."

'The Notorious' also outlined an ambitious plan that could see him compete four times this year, which might lead up to a staggering eight fights next year:

"Maybe If I can get a nice roll going. which I'm hoping for, and I get a nice four fights in a year, and then eight fights again next year. Maybe then there's more trauma, there's more of wins and losses, or who knows? But right now to this day, not an iota. My faculties are there. I'm sharp. And let me get to go again."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

