Conor McGregor mocks "broke" Khabib Nurmagomedov for having his bank accounts reportedly seized by authorities over multimillion-dollar debt concerns

Conor McGregor reignited his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov in light of the Dagestani fighter's alleged issues with the Russian government. Recently, videos showed Russian authorities allegedly raiding Khabib Nurmagomedov's gym in Makhachkala, Dagestan. It was alleged that a former student of Khabib's gym, Gadzhimurad Kagirov, was one of the suspects in a recent terrorist attack.

Additionally, media outlets Mash and REN TV reported that the Russian tax authorities have seized Khabib's bank accounts for having more than 300 million rubles ($3 million) in unpaid taxes. This has fueled the rumors of tension between the Russian government and Khabib. McGregor reacted to the news reposted by @Matysek88 on X:

"[Laughing emoji] Broke and on the run. If you see him tell him push up for cash."

Trending

Expand Tweet

McGregor's "push-ups for cash" comment refers to an old video of Khabib. In the video, the Dagestani fighter was seen making fun of a homeless man and asking him to do push-ups for cash. He had received fan backlash for the behavior.

The Irishman's scathing attack on Khabib reflects the general nature of their relationship. The duo have been engaged in a fierce rivalry for more than half a decade. It culminated in one of the biggest MMA fights in history at UFC 229 where Khabib won by fourth-round submission. However, the rivalry never fizzled out and they have exchanged barbs on social media several times.

Conor McGregor accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov of being a "terrorist"

Conor McGregor has been relentlessly attacking Khabib Nurmagomedov since the authorities raided his gym and reports of his unpaid taxes surfaced in the media. In a now-deleted post on X, McGregor claimed:

"In the terrorist's gym when a tester showed up they would hold him hostage and give a random clean person's urine vs the fighters they were looking to test. All will come out now. When this comes down on top of them watch what surfaces. There is a video of Khabib walking into a premise full of people and smashing it up entirely with a bat, threatening all those inside. All will come out. Mystic Mac."

Heading into their UFC 229 fight, McGregor had accused Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz of being involved in terrorist activities. After the Russian authorities raided Khabib's gym concerning a recent terrorist attack, videos of McGregor accusing Abdelaziz with the hashtag #ConorWasRight have been trending on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback