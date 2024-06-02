Conor McGregor offers six-word cryptic reaction to Islam Makhachev D'Acre choking Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev D'Arce choking his way to victory against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 has elicited a reaction from none other than Conor McGregor.

Earlier this evening at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, the lightweight champion was faced with one of the biggest challenges of his career as a determined Poirier kept stuffing a majority of his takedowns throughout the fight.

However, in the final round, the Dagestani employed a vicious ankle pick to put his opponent down on the canvas. Thereafter, he locked in a guillotine before transitioning to a D'Arce choke, forcing a tap out of 'The Diamond'.

Trending

Following the fight, McGregor who maintains a long-standing rivalry with the Russian's camp, took to X with a cryptic post:

"I'll get back to ya's tomorrow. CMG."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Expand Tweet

The rivalry between 'The Notorious' and Makhachev's friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov is the stuff of legends. When the pair fought at UFC 229 in 2018, 'The Eagle' emerged victorious, submitting the Dubliner in the fourth round.

So, one might not be wrong in assuming that McGregor would want a crack at his rival's protege. However, it seems Makhachev has other plans. During his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the pound-for-pound king called for a welterweight title shot.

Watch Islam Makhachev call for a welterweight title shot below (1:40):

The fight seems to be a real possibility, seeing as welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards had stated interest in taking on the sambo maestro in a recent media interaction. However 'Rocky' will have to first get through Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

Meanwhile, the Irishman is set to make his octagon return on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

This would be the first time McGregor would be fighting since breaking his leg during the trilogy fight against 'The Diamond' at UFC 264 in 2021.