5 things that fans may have forgotten about UFC 229: Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

This week marks the three-year anniversary of the biggest show in UFC history, UFC 229. In many ways, the promotion is still feeling the aftershocks of it today.

UFC fans will never forget what happened in UFC 229’s main event, as Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor. However, the event was about much more than just that.

So with UFC 229 now part of the history of the world’s biggest MMA promotion, it’s worth a look back at the show to remember some things that have somehow been forgotten.

With that in mind, here are five things that fans may have forgotten about UFC 229.

#5. The brawl after the main event nearly cost Islam Makhachev his UFC career

Islam Makhachev was reportedly cut by the UFC after his part in UFC 229's infamous brawl

Outside of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s earth-shattering win over Conor McGregor in the main event, the main thing that fans remember about UFC 229 is the wild brawl that erupted after the fight was done. For those who’ve forgotten, Khabib decided to leap into the crowd to attack McGregor’s cornerman Dillon Danis. That triggered a melee inside and outside the octagon that involved both fighters and their teams.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed and the combatants were separated. However, at the time, it looked like the incident would not go without consequences. Both McGregor and Khabib were fined and suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Further punishment was expected to come for the two members of Khabib’s team that were heavily involved.

Incredibly, it was announced at the time that current UFC lightweight title contender Islam Makhachev would be cut from his contract and would never fight in the UFC again. It was initially tricky to see what part Makhachev played in the brawl. Eventually, footage leaked on Twitter that showed the Dagestani punching Danis in the back of the head.

Thankfully though, perhaps due to the power wielded by Khabib over the UFC brass, everything was eventually forgiven and Makhachev was welcomed back to the promotion with open arms. Three years later, he seems destined to become the heir to the throne vacated by Khabib when he retired last year.

