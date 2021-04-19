Conor McGregor offers a solution to UFC's eye poke problems by announcing launch of new MMA gloves

Conor McGregor has announced the launch of McGregor FAST MMA fight gloves. He believes it might be the answer to the eye-poke-related controversies surrounding the gloves currently worn by UFC fighters.

The gloves created by McGregor FAST have a curved protective layer in front of the knuckles, extending till three-fourths of the fingers, and that will:

1. Cover most of the fingers which are usually open and uncovered in the current UFC gloves.

2. Ensures that fingers do not stick out straight, pointing towards the opponent, thus reducing the chances of accidental eye pokes during a fight.

McGregor FAST MMA fight gloves!

Download the app and join the team today! @McGregorFast pic.twitter.com/GCygcQVUCA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

Conor McGregor is more than happy to provide the UFC with a solution to the problem of eye pokes during a fight. After announcing the launch of these gloves, Conor McGregor expressed the desire to discuss McGregor FAST's patented fighting gloves prototype with the UFC top brass.

Let’s talk, @ufc.

Happy to discuss our patented @McGregorFast fighting gloves prototype with you. https://t.co/VhgW4il7WF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2021

MMA coach Trevor Wittman previously designed a pair of gloves that could potentially minimize the risk of eye pokes in a fight. A fan took to Twitter to suggest that the UFC isn't using Wittman's design yet because he isn't keen on giving them exclusive rights over the design.

In response, Conor McGregor claimed that since Trevor Wittman never competed in MMA, he might not have a great idea about what works and what doesn't in terms of fight gear. The Irishman said that the UFC needs guys with real experience of fighting inside the octagon to design the gloves, alluding to himself:

But Trevor wittman has never fought MMA tho? You need guys with real experience. Case in point the king of this s***. Me. And F*** other organisations. I’m with the UFC.

But Trevor wittman has never fought MMA tho?

You need guys with real experience.

Case in point the king of this shit. Me.

And Fuck other organisations.

I’m with the UFC. https://t.co/UnLXSiIize — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2021

Conor McGregor finds himself in a do or die situation heading into trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor will be looking to re-establish himself as a legitimate contender in the lightweight division when he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor's recent knockout loss to Poirier was the first time he got finished in a fight.

With a record of 1-2 in the 155lbs division, the trilogy fight against Poirier looks like a do-or-die situation for The Notorious One. A win would earn him a title shot and a loss would likely end his chances of winning another title in the UFC.