Conor McGregor officially announces bid to become President of Ireland, vows to uphold democracy

Conor McGregor recently announced his candidature for Ireland's upcoming Presidential elections. McGregor also painted a picture of how he would uphold democracy in his native land once he gained power.

McGregor had voiced his difference with the current Irish government's stance regarding multiple issues. 'The Notorious' has highlighted multiple times how the government has been a failure in controlling immigration into the country, resulting in several heinous crimes being committed at various spots of the country.

McGregor revealed his bid to become the President of Ireland with one of his recent Instagram updates. Its lengthy caption had the 36-year-old expressing his discontent with the Irish government's acceptance and efforts to implement the EU Migration Pact. The former UFC champ-champ wrote:

"Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President. The next presidential election must take place by Nov. 11, 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!"

Once in power, McGregor also promised to put the implementation of the EU Migration Pact to a referendum instead of trying to force it through the Irish people's throats like the current government. He termed this approach as a mark of "true democracy":

"For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy! I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently. I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote! This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people!🙏Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!"

Conor McGregor criticizes current Irish government during his visit to the White House

Conor McGregor mostly resorts to his social media accounts to voice his discontent regarding the current Irish government's policies. However, McGregor recently paid a visit to the POTUS, Donald Trump, at the White House to discuss the issues Ireland was facing due to the government's assumed incompetence.

After a personal meeting with Trump, McGregor criticized the allegedly flawed policies of the current Irish government while addressing the media:

"What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country... So, issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

