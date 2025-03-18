  • home icon
  "Two patriots who love their countries" - Fans react as Conor McGregor calls Donald Trump's work ethic "inspiring" in a lively interaction 

"Two patriots who love their countries" - Fans react as Conor McGregor calls Donald Trump's work ethic "inspiring" in a lively interaction 

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 18, 2025 00:45 GMT
Conor McGregor labels Donald Trump
Conor McGregor labels Donald Trump's work ethic "inspiring" during meetup. [Image Courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

MMA fans recently voiced their thoughts after witnessing Conor McGregor appreciating Donald Trump's work ethic during their recent meetup. McGregor maintained his usual high-energy antics making the meeting a lively one.

The former UFC champ-champ recently graced the White House along with his fiance, Dee Devlin, and kids to meet the POTUS, Trump. An X update from the White House's official account named @MargoMartin47 showcased McGregor's desire to gift Trump with a "pinstripe" suit like he was sporting.

However, 'The Trump Organization' head honcho wanted McGregor to focus on his policies related to the Gulf of America. The Dublin native took notice of Trump's drive towards his duties and hence termed his work ethic as an "inspiring" one which was reciprocated by the POTUS. McGregor said:

"I'll tell you what, you work ethic is inspiring"

A large chunk of fans appreciated the words exchanged between Trump and McGregor in the comments section of the post. One such comment read:

"Two patriots who love their countries ❤️"
Others concurred:

"Ireland need[s] McGregor in office"
"Seeing the two of them together is inspiring."
"Both of them have a great work ethic!"

Check out some more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @MargoMartin47 on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @MargoMartin47 on X]

Conor McGregor detailed the purpose of his meetup with Donald Trump

The aforementioned tweet showcased the appreciation Conor McGregor has for the POTUS, Donald Trump's work ethic along with his desire to gift Trump with a pinstripe suit.

However, a recent X update from @ChanmpRDS showcased McGregor announcing the purpose of his meetup with Trump during his interaction with the media at the White House briefing room. McGregor said:

"I'm here to raise the issues that people of Ireland face. Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it's high time that America is what aware of what is going on in Ireland."
McGregor further added:

"What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that hs nothing to do with the Irish people. The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country... So, issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish Americans, as I said, need to hear this."
Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
