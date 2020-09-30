Conor McGregor officially announces date for the rematch against Dustin Poirier

The rematch is finally happening. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 is on and as per the Irishman's latest tweet, the former two-division UFC World Champion is set to run it back with The Diamond on December 12th, 2020.

However, the interesting part of this story is, the upcoming fight between McGregor and Poirier will be taking place outside of the UFC and the two former lightweight titleholders will cross paths under Conor McGregor's very own, McGregor Sports & Entertainment banner.

Taking to Twitter, The Notorious One confirmed that the fight will be for a good cause, as it will be for a charity event. And all list of chose charities will be available soon. The event is set to take place in Dublin, Ireland.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLfFbQ0IJF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 30, 2020

Dustin Poirier also responded prior to McGregor's huge announcement. The former interim UFC Lightweight Champion took to Twitter and simply wrote "I accept". The announcement obviously comes days after Conor McGregor's latest saga with UFC President Dana White was made public. McGregor, who seemingly offered to come back for a fight against Justin Gaethje and Diego Sanchez, was turned down on both occasions, with the UFC failing to come to terms with the former featherweight champion.

I Accept — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 30, 2020

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier I

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier initially faced each other back in 2014 when the pair were still competing in the featherweight division and were quite fresh into their UFC careers. Back then, it was Conor McGregor who comprehensively won the fight, however, things have certainly changed a lot within these past 6 years.

Matter of fact, the UFC recently marked the 6-year anniversary of the first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, and with the promotion also failing to negotiate with the latter for a fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 254, Conor McGregor sure did take full advantage of this opportunity and line-up another historic event.