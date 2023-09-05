Conor McGregor pens emotional message after receiving BJJ black belt from John Kavanagh

Conor McGregor recently revealed that he had been awarded a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu by his longtime coach, John Kavanagh, after practicing the 'Gentle Art' for two decades.

McGregor is undoubtedly among the biggest superstars in MMA and is widely known for his exceptional striking prowess. With 19 knockout victories out of his 22 career wins, the Irishman is primarily known for the speed, accuracy, and power in his hands. However, 'The Notorious' is clearly no slouch on the ground.

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to express his gratitude towards the founder and head coach of SBG Ireland, John Kavanagh, for his mentorship over the years and thanked him for the jiu-jitsu award.

The Irishman posted an emotional video showing Kavanagh calling him up to give him the BJJ black belt, with a voice-over of the veteran coach outlining why his most famous student deserved the black belt. He captioned the video:

"Thank you John, means the world."

Conor McGregor also posted some pictures of the event and penned an emotional note about his journey as a fighter training at SBG Ireland for over a decade. He wrote:

"Received my black belt tonight from my coach, friend, and mentor, @coach_kavanagh of @sbgireland! 20 years of hard work! Thank you, John, for everything over the years and to all of my teammates throughout this incredible jiu-jitsu journey!"

Conor McGregor bets $250,000 on Dillon Danis beating Logan Paul in boxing match

It recently came to light that Conor McGregor has wagered $250,000 on his close friend and training partner, Dillon Danis, for his upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul.

'El Jefe' is set to make his eagerly awaited combat sports return against the YouTuber-turned-boxer in a boxing match on October 14. Their bout is slated to co-headline the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. A KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match will be the other headlining fight.

Combat sports-based handle @HappyPunch recently tweeted that McGregor is putting his money where his mouth is and will be wagering a hefty amount on Dillon Danis to win. The tweet quoted the Bellator welterweight contender and reported:

"Dillon Danis revealed that Conor McGregor put $250k on him to beat Logan Paul."

This revelation has caused some controversy among fight fans, considering that McGregor stands accused of ducking a $2 million bet from Logan Paul. The Irishman has also claimed that he's training Danis for the fight and brashly expressed his confidence about 'El Jefe' emerging victorious.