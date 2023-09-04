Fans question Conor McGregor's confidence in Dillon Danis after $250,000 wager: "Ducking Logan Paul $2M bet though"

Conor McGregor, who is training partners with Dillon Danis, will train the mixed martial artist ahead of his boxing debut against Logan Paul. 'El Jefe' recently revealed that 'The Notorious' is set to bet $250,000 on him to win the bout, according to Happy Punch, who tweeted:

"Dillon Danis revealed that Conor McGregor put $250k on him to beat Logan Paul 👀"

Fans reacted to the news by questioning the former UFC double champ's confidence in Danis. @mysillyx claimed that McGregor was avoiding the $2 million bet proposed by Paul, tweeting:

"That's nothing lol, why is Conor ducking Logan Paul's $2M bet though 🥴"

@memezaway claimed that the wager makes the bout more interesting:

"🥊 Dillon Danis backed by Conor McGregor with a cool $250k? This bout against Logan Paul just got a lot more interesting. High stakes, high drama! 💰 👀 #DillonDanis #ConorMcGregor"

@alexwinters88 claimed that the amount is more than McGregor paid Danis for previously training him:

"More than he paid Dillon in his lifetime for coaching 😂"

@TeddyRyan_2 questioned McGregor's confidence in his training partner:

"So Conor has 12.5% confidence in Dani’s compared to the 2 million Logan offered lol"

Conor McGregor reveals he will train Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis is set to make his boxing debut when he faces Logan Paul on Oct. 14. Conor McGregor recently revealed that he will train the mixed martial artist for the bout. Speaking to the media at the heavyweight boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius, 'The Notorious' stated:

"Dillon will win, for sure. They're already backtracking right now. They woke an animal. I know Dillon for years and I've trained with him many times. I've helped him. I'm guiding him. I'm gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win.

"So, I hope the lad shows up. He tried to pull a bill on us if we don't show up. We're gonna see. We're gonna come at him with a bill if he don't show up."

Danis previously joined McGregor's training staff ahead of his UFC 202 bout with Nate Diaz. The former UFC double champ will now return the favor as 'El Jefe' makes his boxing debut. 'The Notorious' famously made his boxing debut when he faced Floyd Mayweather in 2017.