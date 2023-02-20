Conor McGregor pens inspiring message for BAFTA-winning Irish actor Barry Keoghan 

Conor McGregor recently celebrated fellow countryman Barry Keoghan's BAFTA award success. Keoghan picked up the prize for best-supporting actor for his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday.

McGregor penned an inspiring message for the Eternals star, wishing him Oscar success in the future. The Dubliner wrote:

"Congrats @BarryKeoghan on winning the Bafta with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleesons Irish film “The Banshees of Inisherin” What a story this young man is having! Delighted for you mate, some pup. Onwards to Oscar! 🙏[Irish flag]"

Keoghan's co-star Kerry Condon also won the best supporting actress award for the black comedy directed by Martin McDonagh. The Colin Farrell starrer also won awards for Outstanding British Film and Original Screenplay.

Keoghan believes his BAFTA success will provide a huge impetus to the Irish film industry. The 30-year-old said:

"It encourages the arts at home and we are an island of storytelling and great actors and poets and writers. And this helps the industry massively at home and encourages people to send the scripts in and go for what they want to do." h/t rte.ie

Conor McGregor responds to allegations of replacing TUF fighters with his associates

Conor McGregor is finally set to return as a coach in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Michael Chandler.

'The Notorious' has already started making headlines from the moment of his arrival at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. MMA manager Daniel Rubenstein has publicly accused McGregor of using his influence to cut fighters from TUF 31, the final roster of which is yet to be released.

According to Rubenstein, McGregor replaced at least three TUF fighters with his own associates.

Daniel Rubenstein @dannyrube @mma_orbit @ClubDeLasMMA Ken Cross, Mitch Ramirez and Brandon Jenkins all got pulled off to make room for 3 of Conor’s guy to be on the show. @mma_orbit @ClubDeLasMMA Ken Cross, Mitch Ramirez and Brandon Jenkins all got pulled off to make room for 3 of Conor’s guy to be on the show.

Former UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns also backed up the accusations against McGregor, while 'Action Man' Chris Curtis claimed they were true.

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho This guy is my teammate!

Loik Radzhabov 2x PFL finalist 155! Work so hard and was ready to finally get his shot in the UFC on TUF was in Vegas everything good to go! This freaking Conor bring his own guys and they kick him out! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Not Fear! This guy is my teammate! Loik Radzhabov 2x PFL finalist 155! Work so hard and was ready to finally get his shot in the UFC on TUF was in Vegas everything good to go! This freaking Conor bring his own guys and they kick him out! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Not Fear! https://t.co/qQ0JXspn75

Denying all accusations, the Irishman replied to Curtis' comments in a now-deleted tweet:

"@Actionman513 not true. I only know 1 guy on this show and he put himself forward for it. And he is now, after today, set to fight the No. 1 seed! I didn’t ask nor request nothing! And I certainly didn’t have people removed. I’m just tryna get back in the mix myself so f*ck off." h/t MMA Fighting

However, Conor McGregor clearly mentioned cutting certain fighters in an Instagram post.

