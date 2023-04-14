Conor McGregor has physically changed too much to make 155lbs. ever again, says Lando Vannata (Exclusive)

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will never compete in the lightweight division again, atleast according to Lando Vannata.

'The Notorious' was last seen in action back in July 2021 in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The fight ended terribly for the Irishman, who suffered a nasty leg injury in the very first round. McGregor has been on the sidelines ever since and is set to return to the octagon later this year against Michael Chandler.

While the McGregor-Chandler matchup is definitely set to go down, there are doubts as to which weight class they'll compete in, especially considering how much the former two-division champion has bulked up during his hiatus.

In an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, UFC veteran Landon Vannata gave his take on Conor McGregor's future:

"No, I don't think he can make 55 [155lbs] now. For some reason his head is like, changed a little bit, it's bigger yeah, so I don't think he can make 55."

Watch the interview below:

Conor McGregor lightweight: How many fights has 'The Notorious' won at 155lbs in the UFC?

Conor McGregor has competed in the UFC lightweight division four times, winning just once.

McGregor made his UFC debut back in 2013 in the featherweight division, and after winning the undisputed 145-pound title in 2015, the Irishman had his sights set on the 155-pound strap. A fight with then-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos fell through at the last minute, so he took on Nate Diaz at welterweight instead.

McGregor went on to lose to Diaz via submission, before bouncing back with a decision win over the Stockton native months later, also at welterweight. He then took on then-lightweight king Eddie Alvarez in pursuit of champ-champ status and won his second undisputed UFC title at UFC 205.

Conor McGregor then famously shared the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr. before returning to MMA. He came up short against lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, before suffering back-to-back defeats to Dustin Poirer at 155 pounds in 2021.

