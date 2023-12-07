Conor McGregor plans a thoughtful surprise for Ebanie Bridges ahead of her boxing return 

Conor McGregor recently planned a heartwarming surprise for IBF women's bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges ahead of her upcoming title defense. It's no secret that they share a close relationship, with Bridges also serving as an ambassador for the Irishman's Forged Irish Stout brand.

'The Blonde Bomber' is set to face to face Miyo Yoshida this weekend at the Chase Center in San Francisco for her second bantamweight title defense. Ahead of her highly anticipated bout, McGregor secretly flew out one of Bridges' close friends, Chloe Ellman-baker, to surprise her.

Needless to say, Ebanie Bridges was overwhelmed by the gesture and thanked Conor McGregor for his thoughtfulness via an Instagram post. The post showed Ellman-Baker sneaking up on an unsuspecting Bridges during an interview before popping the surprise. She wrote in the caption:

"What a surprise!! Thank you @forgedirishstout@thenotoriousmma, for flying over my fav FRGD Army Model and good friend @chloe.eb. We will be taking over the fight night this weekend together here in San Fran - repping the creamiest Stout in the world."

Chloe Ellman-Baker is one of the ring girls sponsored by Forged Irish Stout and reportedly met Ebanie Bridges when the Australian boxer worked as a ring girl herself.

In an interview with SunSport, Ellman-Baker revealed that she told Conor McGregor about her dream to watch her friend compete, and the Irishman made it happen. She said:

"I shared with Conor my dream to see Ebanie fight here, and true to his word, he made it happen. Now, as part of the Forged Irish Stout team, I'm beyond excited to cheer Ebanie on."

Ebanie Bridges reveals what Conor McGregor smells like

Ebanie Bridges recently opened up about her friendship with Conor McGregor and revealed some interesting details about what the Irishman smells like.

As mentioned, the IBF bantamweight champion shares a close relationship with the former two-division UFC champion. The two combat sports stars also made headlines after being spotted hanging out at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight in London earlier this year.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Bridges was asked if she could describe what Conor McGregor smelled like. She replied:

"Smells like money. I can't really say that I've sniffed him, but he smells like success... [After being told that Michael Chandler thought McGregor smelt like pine nettles] Pine? Like, trees? Oh, I can get a whiff of that, but he doesn't smell bad for sure."

Catch Bridges' comments below (3:30):