Ebanie Bridges reveals what Conor McGregor smells like, talks association with the Irishman ahead of Miyo Yoshida clash 

Ebanie Bridges recently opened up about her friendship with Conor McGregor and revealed what the Irishman smelled like. Bridges is the reigning IBF women's bantamweight champion and is widely known for being one of the ambassadors for McGregor's Forged Irish Stout brand.

The Australian pugilist made headlines after being spotted hanging out with 'The Notorious' several times and notably accompanied the Irishman for the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight in London earlier this year.

After fans began speculating on the nature of their relationship, Ebanie Bridges wasted no time clarifying that it was purely professional. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Bridges spoke about her ties to Conor McGregor and said:

"Conor's great. We've been friends for a while, and he's always supported my career... I met him at the Chantelle Cameron-Katie Taylor fight in person for the first time and obviously, we hit it off, and our photos went viral... The businessman that he is, he realized that me working with him is probably a good partnership... He just reached out and asked if I wanted to be part of the Forged team... It's great for both of us."

Ebanie Bridges then revealed what Conor McGregor smelled like and said:

"Smells like money. I can't really say that I've sniffed him, but he smells like success... Pine? Like, trees? Oh, I can get a whiff of that, but he doesn't smell bad for sure."

Ebanie Bridges is set to face Miyo Yoshida this weekend in her second IBF bantamweight title defense. She is on a four-fight win streak and is coming off an eighth-round TKO win over Shannon O'Connell in December last year.

When Ebanie Bridges tried to convince Conor McGregor to join OnlyF*ns

Apart from being a maverick boxer, Ebanie Bridges is also known for her immense success on OnlyF*ns, a subscription-based adult content-sharing platform. Earlier this year, Bridges revealed that she once tried to convince Conor McGregor to join the platform to be able to connect with his fans uniquely.

In an interview with onlyaccounts.io in July, as reported by The Mirror, the IBF women's bantamweight champion outlined how OnlyF*ns helps her balance her career and manage expenses. She continued:

"He [McGregor] might have some ideas of doing it. I do give a lot of people the idea, though, of joining OnlyF*ns, especially women, as some people look down on it as a bad thing, but it’s not. It’s exclusive content from athletes and celebrities – it doesn’t need to be s*x and p*rn as it’s not like that."

