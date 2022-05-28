Conor McGregor posts motivational message on learning unlike his usual tweets - "Every day is school day"

Conor McGregor is alwasys known for his somewhat brash persona, and most of the time, his posts on social media either show off his luxury purchases or lavish lifestyle. He also has a knack for getting into heated exchanges with fellow fighters and going on profanity-laced rants aimed at his detractors.

However, atypical of his usual tweets, the Irishman recently shared a motivational message on learning. He wrote that individuals must constantly keep learning about their craft no matter how experienced they are. He posted on Twitter:

"All the best minds, in % terms, are self taught. What does that say? It says it’s not enough just to be shown something you’ve got to go deeper to become a master. A teacher is a master is a beginner is in school everyday. Every day is school day. Every day rent is due."

Conor McGregor's most recent public appearance came at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where the former two-division UFC champion and his partner Dee Devlin were seen partying with some of the biggest names from the world of global cinema.

Life inside the octagon hasn't been easy for Conor McGregor lately

Despite having his fair share of fun and living the "good life", McGregor seems to be toiling hard in the gym as he prepares to return to the octagon later this year. There will always be a lot of fanfare surrounding a Conor McGregor fight, but life inside the octagon hasn't been easy for the man lately.

The Irishman has lost three out of his last four fights inside the octagon and received the first knockout loss of his career at the hands of Dustin Poirier in January 2021. Although he remains arguably the biggest star in the UFC, the aura of mystique surrounding McGregor is quickly starting to fade due to his recent underwhelming performances inside the octagon.

Upon his return, McGregor has a lot of options to choose from for his next fight, including the likes of Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, and possibly Nate Diaz. However, he must choose his dance partner wisely because someone of his stature would desperately want to avoid losing three fights in a row.

