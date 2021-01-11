Conor McGregor predicts knockout inside 60 seconds against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor has predicted that he will knockout Dustin Poirier inside 60 seconds of their UFC 257 fight.

The Notorious One last competed in January 2020 when he bested Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone via a first-round TKO in a Welterweight bout. McGregor hasn’t fought at lightweight since October 2018. On the other hand, Dustin Poirier's previous outing inside the octagon in June 2020 when he bested Dan Hooker via unanimous decision in a Lightweight bout.

McGregor is set to clash with Poirier in a five-round Lightweight bout that will headline UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021. On that note, UFC is set to release its traditional Countdown video that’ll chronicle some of the notable events in the lead-up to their fight.

A trailer for the UFC 257 Countdown video has been posted on the UFC Europe Instagram page. This trailer features McGregor and Poirier addressing their upcoming fight.

“The whole journey’s been incredible. I’m doing what I love to do…(On) January 23rd, I’m going to get my hand raised by any means necessary.” Dustin Poirier stated in the UFC Countdown trailer.

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter. He’s even a great fighter, you know, but great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.” Conor McGregor asserted in the trailer.

The complete UFC 257 Countdown video is set to be released next weekend. The Notorious One has often been proven right on the predictions he’s made for his fights. From forecasting his knockout victory over Dustin Poirier in the first fight to similar stoppage wins over Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo, Conor McGregor has been correct on several occasions.

Nevertheless, there have also been times when The Notorious One’s predictions haven’t held true. For instance, McGregor had predicted that he would knockout Nate Diaz, and he made a similar prediction for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor lost the first fight to Diaz via submission and won the rematch by the way of a majority decision. Besides, McGregor suffered a submission loss to Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 1 was an exciting fight

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 1

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was contested in the Featherweight division and took place at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor won that fight via TKO at the 1:46 minute mark of the very first round.

Their fight, as short as it was, thoroughly entertained combat sports fans worldwide. This was particularly due to the fight featuring a brilliant striking clinic put on by Conor McGregor. The Irish superstar displayed unparalleled precision and timing to eventually catch Poirier with the left hand behind the ear. McGregor then ended the fight with a few follow-up strikes.