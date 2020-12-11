Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor after the fight: The aftermath of UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov's rivalry with Conor McGregor is now the stuff of legend. With the lightweight champion deciding to retire, however, a rematch which seemed inevitable before seems unlikely.

In the sport of MMA, the best rivalries are born out of a feud. A story which elevates a contest to a war. McGregor and Khabib didn't like each other.

However, with the eyes of millions on him, the Russian champion did what he wouldn't do probably ever again. After defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Khabib climbed the cage and jumped on top of Dillion Danis.

A full-blown brawl then erupted between both contingents.

"So you know how [Khabib is] always jumping out of that cage, right? Well, if we ever fight, that dude will never leave the cage."@TonyFergusonXT say he isn't worrying about Khabib ahead of #UFC256, but "has his f---ing number" if they ever do fight 👀 (via @Phil_Sports) pic.twitter.com/O4HUKeqnGu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 10, 2020

For people close to the person, it was uncharacteristic. But, that is what McGregor does to you; he makes you forget your game plan.

But who is the infamous Dillion Danis? Danis is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who was hired by Conor to help him train for the rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

At UFC 229, Danis was accused by on-lookers to be attempting to distract Khabib with racist comments from outside the cage. However, the man himself has recently denied those allegations.

That's very disheartening. I have very close friends that are Muslim and many religions. That really hurt me actually. I would never say anything like that.

Interestingly, he also thinks the duo will fight again soon:

Conor vs. Khabib will 100% happen again & McGregor will win.

Khabib, on the other hand, recently admitted he wasn't particularly looking at someone to attack. He just wanted to avoid McGregor's head coach Kavanagh (who he also admitted is respectful):

No, I didn’t hear him, you know. I jumped on him because the other corner is too old. Because Conor’s other corner, other coaches, are too old, and that’s why I jumped on him, because he’s almost like my age. If I jumped on Kavanagh, I don’t think it’s too – because Kavanagh can’t fight me. That’s why I jumped on him. But when I fight, I didn’t hear him, it was too loud.

But I don’t like his whole team. I have choice what I’m gonna do, but all other old coaches were too old for me. They cannot fight with me. They’re almost like my father’s age. That’s why I jump on him.

Danis was suspended for seven months after the altercation, while Khabib served a bigger suspension. While the Khabib - Danis scuffle happened outside the cage, Conor McGregor was also attacked by some of Khabib's teammates inside it.

The street fighter in McGregor definitely enjoyed it. Displaying surprising energy and agility even after just losing the fight to Khabib, he fought off Khabib's teammates as the stewards and security personnel rushed the cage to ensure order.

All of this leads us to the question, will we get to see it once more?

Although Khabib's retirement post UFC 254 seems final as of now, should Conor McGregor become UFC lightweight champion once again...anything could happen.