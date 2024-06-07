Conor McGregor puts fans' minds at ease with series of sparring videos, Dee Devlin reacts

Conor McGregor recently uploaded some training footage to his social media handles, seemingly easing the minds of many fans who were worried about him being injured ahead of his comeback fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. McGregor is booked to face 'Iron' on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fans began worrying about the McGregor-Chandler bout getting scrapped after a pre-fight press conference in Dublin was suddenly postponed without explanation. Moreover, McGregor reportedly pulled out of all his media obligations heading into UFC 303 and issued an apology for the Dublin presser's cancellation.

Given the recent developments regarding the June 29 pay-per-view event, fans began worrying about McGregor not making his long-awaited return to action against Chandler. Their worries were fueled further by Ariel Helwani's reporting that the promotion was looking at potential alternatives to headline UFC 303.

Nevertheless, it appears McGregor is planning on bringing his best form on fight day and is training hard for his return. The Irishman recently posted some training videos on his Instagram handle and fans flocked to the comments section to express their opinions.

McGregor's partner, Dee Devlin, dropped a trio of emojis in the comments section:

"🐐😍🙌"

Another fan compared McGregor to Ryan Garcia and wrote:

"Bro is really doing a Ryan Garcia."

A user claimed that the Irishman was waging mental warfare against his upcoming opponent and wrote:

"Bro just playing mind games with Chandler."

Ariel Helwani shares update on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout at UFC 303

Ariel Helwani recently shared some crucial updates on the highly anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout at UFC 303. The veteran journalist remained optimistic about the bout going ahead as planned. However, he urged fans to temper their expectations lest they suffer disappointment.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour show, Helwani referenced the canceled Dublin press conference and spoke about the Irishman reportedly withdrawing from all media obligations. He said:

"I can tell you as of last night, as of today, I can tell you there is great positivity that this fight is going forward. If you’re asking me right now if Conor McGregor is going to fight Michael Chandler on June 29? My answer is yes. As of right now, yes. Do I know what happens tomorrow? No."

Helwani continued:

"Do I know what happens the next day? No. But as of right now, the vibes could not be any more different than Sunday and Monday. The positivity could not be any greater than what I was hearing on those two days. It is so much higher now."

