Ariel Helwani suggests Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler may be in jeopardy: “They have sent out feelers to see who might be able to fill in”

Conor McGregor is set to make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon when he faces Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 later this month, ending a three-year hiatus. Questions have begun to arise about the status of the bout, however, as a press conference scheduled to take place in Dublin, Ireland on Monday was abruptly canceled at the last minute with no explanation or reason.

MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani recently suggested that the main event may be in doubt as the promotion is putting out feelers to see who is available, tweeting:

"No news at the moment. The hope is still that the fight is on. There is positivity, I'd say. But they have sent out feelers to see who might be able to fill in, either as a replacement or an entirely new fight at the top of the bill. Still developing, and still some time."

Helwani later noted that McGregor has never pulled out of a fight since joining the UFC in 2013. He added that things often happen in training camps that fans never hear about and if there wasn't a press conference scheduled for Monday, that likely would have been the case, as well. It is unclear if Chandler would remain on the card if 'The Notorious' is indeed forced to withdraw from the bout.

Conor McGregor apologizes to fans for canceled UFC 303 press conference

Despite being inactive for nearly three years, Conor McGregor remains the biggest star in mixed martial arts. While he did not reveal the reason his scheduled press conference in Dublin with Michael Chandler was canceled, the former double champ did take to social media to apologize to fans, tweeting:

"In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon."

While fans have speculated that the bout could be called off, McGregor's tweet makes it seem as if that is not the plan. There have been very few details as to why the press conference was canceled, however, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier made it clear that he believes the decision came from 'The Notorious'.