Conor McGregor puts Hollywood aspirations aside to prioritize UFC return - "I’d love two fights in by the end of the year"

While gearing up for his acting debut in the upcoming "Road House" remake, Conor McGregor has made it clear that his focus remains firmly set on returning to the UFC octagon.

McGregor's movie is set to hit the screens on March 21. During a recent interview, he hinted at prioritizing his fighting career. While acknowledging the potential for a future career in acting, McGregor stated:

"Maybe it's an opportunity for something down the line, I don't know."

However, his immediate focus appears to be on UFC. McGregor emphatically declared his intention to return to the ring and fight multiple times this year:

“Right now… hopefully I get a fight date booked. I’m looking to compete a couple of times by the end of the year. I’d love 2 fights in by the end of the year…But for me, my game inside that octagon is far from over.”

What did Dana White say about Conor McGregor's potential octagon return?

Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to the UFC remains shrouded in uncertainty, with UFC president Dana White expressing reservations about his readiness.

McGregor, a former two-division champion, has been sidelined since suffering a serious leg break at UFC 264 in July 2021. While hinting at a comeback at International Fight Week in June, no official announcement has been made.

In a media conference, White acknowledged the challenges McGregor faces:

"Conor McGregor's got a lot of money, and anytime we get Conor, we'll be happy, know, be thrilled when he comes and fights. But money complicates a lot of things. He just filmed a movie. He's got to do the press for the movie, and he's got obligations with that, and he does want to fight this year, but we'll see what happens."

He added:

"Conor McGregor has always been a great partner to us. There's never any hanging out and haggling for money... When it's time to dig in and get to work and make money, he's probably the most incredible partner we've ever had, to be honest."

While a potential matchup with Michael Chandler has been floating, White's comments cast doubt on the Irishman's immediate return.