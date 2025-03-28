Conor McGregor quotes old UFC slogan while declaring Bare Knuckle FC the king of combat sports: “Popped every other promotion like a lead balloon"

Conor McGregor believes that the bare-knuckle fighting promotion that he co-owns, Bare Knuckle FC (BKFC), is cementing itself as the greatest promotion in combat sports. The former two-division UFC champion acquired part of BKFC in 2024 in a deal that garnered massive attention from the MMA world.

'The Notorious' has teased his participation in BKFC since becoming part of the company's ownership. However, the Irishman is still under contract with the UFC and likely cannot compete outside of the promotion.

Following BKFC 70, which took place on March 27, McGregor appeared in front of the media. He declared the promotion the best in the world and quoted the old UFC slogan, "As Real As It Gets," while doing so.

He said:

"Some of these mixed martial artists think they're just going to rosey on and mosey on over here and it's gonna be all sweet and it's a little retirement package, think again! This is as real as it gets. This is as real as it gets! This is the real game right here. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Nothing in the space of combat sport comes close. We have popped every other promotion like a lead balloon. Bare knuckle is on top. We're on the rise!"

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below (0:45):

Chael Sonnen names biggest UFC stars right now in Conor McGregor's "absence"

Conor McGregor has not competed in the octagon since UFC 264 in 2021 where he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. Although the Irishman's return appeared to be happening at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler, the fight fell through after McGregor broke his toe.

'The Notorious' is without a doubt the biggest star the promotion has ever had. But given his continued lack of a re-emergence into the fold, a former UFC star has shared his pick for the current face of the promotion.

Chael Sonnen, one of the most popular fighters of all time, recently shared his thoughts on the UFC's current biggest stars, saying:

"In the absence of Conor McGregor it's a seat that needs to be taken...Right now the battle is between Tom [Aspinall] and Ilia [Topuria]. It's a hard seat to get...It's a risky game, man, because it's the way that legends are made...If you call [your shot] and you get it, you're a star. If you don't you open yourself and become susceptible."

Catch Chael Sonnen discussing the UFC's biggest star below (2:05):

