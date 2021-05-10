Conor McGregor reacts to Bellator star MVP destroying Derek Anderson's nose with a head kick

Conor McGregor has reacted to Bellator star Michael ‘Venom’ Page, aka MVP, destroying Derek Anderson’s nose with a head kick.

MMA megastar Conor McGregor took to his official Instagram account to address MVP’s spectacular head kick win by posting an image of the maneuver on his Instagram Story. But McGregor now seems to have taken down the post.

Conor McGregor and Michael Page are both represented by Paradigm Sports Management. The consensus is that this could be the reason behind McGregor posting about MVP’s win on his social media account.

Intriguingly, McGregor’s post about MVP’s win on his Instagram Story did contain a reference to Paradigm Sports. In turn, this could solidify the hypothesis that both athletes being managed by Paradigm Sports might have something to do with the incident.

Alternatively, certain sections of the MMA community believe that Conor McGregor’s post is likely due to his appreciation for the striking aspect of martial arts. Either way, it has now been taken down.

Conor McGregor and Michael ‘Venom’ Page want world title gold in 2021

Dustin Poirier (left); Conor McGregor (right)

Michael Page is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and skilled strikers to have ever competed in the sport of MMA. MVP is a highly accomplished striker, having earned several accolades in kickboxing and karate before transitioning to the sport of MMA.

The lone loss in MVP’s MMA career came at the hands of current Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

MVP faced Lima in the semi-finals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix at Bellator 221 (May 11, 2019). In what was a closely contested fight, MVP ended up losing to Lima via second-round KO.

Presently, MVP is on a five-fight win streak, with his latest triumph being a first-round TKO stoppage over Derek Anderson at Bellator 258 (May 7, 2021).

This is the fight Conor McGregor posted about – in which MVP broke Anderson’s nose with a picture-perfect front-leg left head kick. The battle ended via TKO (doctor stoppage) between rounds one and two.

MVP has been campaigning for a rematch with Douglas Lima over the past couple of years. Lima is scheduled to defend his welterweight title against Yaroslav Amosov in June. If victorious, a rematch between him (Lima) and MVP could be on the cards later this year.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier in their highly anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 264 (July 10, 2021).

Dustin Poirier got it done!



The Diamond levelled the rivalry in spectacular fashion at #UFC257 💎



Conor McGregor loses by KO for the first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/5CWFIVlUUn — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 27, 2021