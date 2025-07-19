Conor McGregor reacts to Chael Sonnen’s suggestive advice days after explicit leak goes viral

Conor McGregor recently shared his reaction to Chael Sonnen's comments, seemingly regarding the alleged NSFW pictures of the Irishman that have gone viral.A few days ago, rapper Azealia Banks revealed that 'The Notorious' had allegedly sent her explicit images of himself and threatened her. This news attracted significant attention, including that of Sonnen, who participated in several discussions on the topic.In a recent post on X, Sonnen seemingly made a suggestion surrounding it and wrote:&quot;Start on your knees, don't just tie it on and drop it.&quot;When McGregor came across Sonnen's post, he shared his reaction to it with mere two emojis:&quot;😂😂&quot;Check out Conor McGregor's reply below:Chael Sonnen raises questions regarding Conor McGregor's alleged NSFW picturesChael Sonnen frequently discusses and shares his opinions on trending topics in the combat sports world. Regarding Conor McGregor's alleged NSFW pictures, Sonnen suggests that they may have been altered using artificial intelligence (AI).In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying:&quot;I'm inclined to defend him. First off, I'm inclined to just tell you if you pull back from that photo, there's nothing in that photo that makes sense. There really isn't. Now, things happen in the world all the time that don't make sense. But, I'm just sharing with you [that] there is nothing and there was nobody in that photo that made a lot of sense.&quot;He added:&quot;Secondly, in the second photo, the second photo is accompanied by a video, and Conor's eyes are doing some weird stuff, and it just looked like potential AI. And I keep getting this sent to me, and I keep asking, 'Hey, is that AI?'&quot;Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:59):