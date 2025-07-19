  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Conor McGregor reacts to Chael Sonnen’s suggestive advice days after explicit leak goes viral

Conor McGregor reacts to Chael Sonnen’s suggestive advice days after explicit leak goes viral

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 19, 2025 18:21 GMT
Conor McGregor (left) reacts to Chael Sonnen
Conor McGregor (left) reacts to Chael Sonnen's (right) comments. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Conor McGregor recently shared his reaction to Chael Sonnen's comments, seemingly regarding the alleged NSFW pictures of the Irishman that have gone viral.

Ad

A few days ago, rapper Azealia Banks revealed that 'The Notorious' had allegedly sent her explicit images of himself and threatened her. This news attracted significant attention, including that of Sonnen, who participated in several discussions on the topic.

In a recent post on X, Sonnen seemingly made a suggestion surrounding it and wrote:

"Start on your knees, don't just tie it on and drop it."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When McGregor came across Sonnen's post, he shared his reaction to it with mere two emojis:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"😂😂"

Check out Conor McGregor's reply below:

Ad

Chael Sonnen raises questions regarding Conor McGregor's alleged NSFW pictures

Chael Sonnen frequently discusses and shares his opinions on trending topics in the combat sports world. Regarding Conor McGregor's alleged NSFW pictures, Sonnen suggests that they may have been altered using artificial intelligence (AI).

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer expressed his thoughts on the matter, saying:

Ad
"I'm inclined to defend him. First off, I'm inclined to just tell you if you pull back from that photo, there's nothing in that photo that makes sense. There really isn't. Now, things happen in the world all the time that don't make sense. But, I'm just sharing with you [that] there is nothing and there was nobody in that photo that made a lot of sense."
Ad

He added:

"Secondly, in the second photo, the second photo is accompanied by a video, and Conor's eyes are doing some weird stuff, and it just looked like potential AI. And I keep getting this sent to me, and I keep asking, 'Hey, is that AI?'"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:59):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications