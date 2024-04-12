Conor McGregor reacts as Dana White grants Justin Gaethje's $300,000 bonus request for UFC 300

With the milestone UFC 300 event right around the corner, Dana White announced that the promotion will be raising the fight bonus amount to $300,000 for featured fighters who perform impressively. Soon after White made the jaw-dropping revelation, Conor McGregor took to social media to share his reaction.

UFC 300 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend and features an incredibly stacked fight card with several high-profile MMA stars booked against each other.

The card would be headlined by the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill light heavyweight title fight, while a women's strawweight championship tilt between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan will serve as the co-main event.

At the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference, MMA journalist Mike Bohn asked White about potentially raising the fight bonus amount for such a historic card. After White asked how much it should be raised, several fighters shouted their answers, with the UFC boss finally declaring $300k fight bonuses for the card.

McGregor soon took to X to share his reaction to this development and praised White for his generosity. He wrote:

"Huge shout out and the upping the bonuses to $300k! Life changing money for many on the card. To look after your fighters is paramount! Godspeed, Dana, and team, onwards and upwards! What a time to be alive! Have a great showing, ladies and gents."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweets for Dana White below:

McGregor later added:

"I guarantee now we see ABSOLUTE FIREWORKS at @ufc 300! Can’t wait!! This Saturday night on @espn PPV."

Dana White heaps major praise on BMF title challenger Max Holloway ahead of UFC 300 event

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway at UFC 300. Lauding the blockbuster nature of the fight, White revealed that he considered 'Blessed' as the 145-pound GOAT.

Holloway is among the most popular fighters in the UFC and is widely known for his spectacular striking skills. The Hawaii native rarely fails to put on entertaining fights and has an impressive resume with wins over high-profile opponents like Charles Oliveira, Anthony Pettis, and Jose Aldo.

During a conversation with Stephan Smith on First Take, White broke down the Gaethje-Holloway clash and stated:

"Max Holloway, always a big fan favorite. Probably the greatest featherweight of all time, going up against Gaethje, who is a human highlight reel."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Apart from the fights mentioned above, UFC 300 will also feature a potential lightweight title eliminator between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. Kayla Harrison will make her promotional debut against Holly Holm and Bo Nickal will face Cody Brundage in a middleweight bout.

