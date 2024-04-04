Conor McGregor reacts with drug test update after news of him submitting most samples in 2024 emerges

Conor McGregor responded with a drug test update after reports of him submitting most samples in 2024 surfaced.

McGregor is among the most tested athletes on the UFC roster thus far into 2024, which may be encouraging for MMA fans waiting for the Irishman to make a comeback.

Recently, McGregor uploaded a post on his story claiming he is the most tested UFC athlete in 2024, having undergone five testing sessions. In the caption, he wrote:

''Got tested again yesterday. All good in the hood.''

Check out the screenshot of Conor Mcgregor's story:

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's story on Instagram

Last year, the Irishman was named a coach for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. After the show ran from May 30 to Aug. 15, it was anticipated that the two would square off in the octagon.

McGregor's delayed re-entry into the USADA drug-testing pool has halted his much-anticipated return. The UFC and USADA were in talks to extend their collaboration before falling out and subsequently parting ways in 2023. As a result, the promotion partnered with the Drug-Free Sporting Institute (DFSI) instead.

This decision was made after USADA CEO Travis Tygart verified that McGregor had rejoined the drug testing pool. McGregor had previously left the program due to a leg injury he sustained during a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, which prevented him from competing.

The following comment from Tygart suggested that McGregor might be getting preferential treatment from the UFC. He said:

“We can confirm that Conor McGregor has re-entered the USADA testing pool as of Sunday, October 8, 2023. We have been clear and firm with the UFC that there should be no exception given by the UFC for McGregor to fight until he has returned two negative tests and been in the pool for at least six months."

Expand Tweet

Jon Anik predicts Conor McGregor's comeback

According to UFC commentator Jon Anik, Conor McGregor might return to the octagon in June during International Fight Week.

After suffering a leg injury in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in 2021, 'The Notorious' has not participated in the sport. Despite McGregor's absence, fans eagerly await his return.

During the Jon Anik and Kenny Florian podcast, Anik suggested two possible dates for McGregor's return:

“If you look at the calendar, Mar25, about three months from now 12-13 weeks away from UFC 303 I guess it would be. June 29, International Fight Week, that would seem to make a lot of sense.”

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (5:09):

Poll : Will Conor McGregor fight in 2024? Tell us what you think? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion