Conor McGregor reacts after Eddie Alvarez shares X-Ray of his fractured jaw following Jeremy Stephens fight at KnuckleMania V

At BKFC KnuckleMania V, Eddie Alvarez suffered a serious injury. His former opponent, Conor McGregor, has now shared his reaction after Alvarez posted an X-ray of his fractured jaw on social media.

'The Underground King' squared off against Jeremy Stephens and lost the bout via TKO as his corner opted to stop the fight after the third round. Despite his desire to perform in front of the Philadelphia audience, the former UFC lightweight champion's night was cut short due to a broken jaw.

Alvarez started the bout strong and traded punches early on in the fight but suffered multiple knockdowns, ultimately leading to the stoppage. This is the second time the 41-year-old Philadelphia native has been stopped in a bare-knuckle bout. In 2023, in the BKFC 56 main event, Alvarez lost to Mike Perry and broke his orbital bone.

Post his most recent loss, Alvarez issued a statement on Instagram, alongside sharing an X-ray of his broken jaw. He captioned the post:

"Got hit with a kill shot in the first or second … I did my best to keep a Gameface and ignore it. By the 3rd round the damage was too much . Please understand how bad I wanted this and what I sacrificed in order to Win, it wasn’t my night . Bare Knuckle is as real as it gets. Unpredictable, Fast Pace and violent."

Check out Eddie Alvarez's statement below:

The post caught the attention of McGregor, who praised his former UFC opponent and wrote:

"A f**king WARRIOR! Through and true!"

The Irishman's comment did not go unnoticed, and 'The Underground King' replied:

"@thenotoriousmma 👊🏼👊🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"

Check out Conor McGregor and Eddie Alvarez's comments below:

Conor McGregor's comment on Eddie Alvarez's post [Courtesy of @ealvarezfight on Instagram]

Conor McGregor wants to fight in the BKFC

Following Eddie Alvarez's loss to former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens last Saturday, Conor McGregor, a co-owner of BKFC, challenged Stephens to a bare-knuckle fight in the future.

The two had a faceoff inside the cage, and 'The Notorious' said:

"Who the f**k is this guy? Let's make a date, let's set a date. Who's gonna stop me, man to man? No one's gonna stop me. Dave, make the date, let's do it. I'm down for it, bro."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

