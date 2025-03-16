Conor McGregor reacts after fan brings up 'Notorious' tweet from 2013 - "Being a saint"

A Conor McGregor did some internet snooping and found an old tweet that quickly caught the Irishman's attention. The tweet in question is 12 years old, stemming from 2013 when McGregor was still in his early UFC days and nowhere near the superstardom he went on to attain.

McGregor had found a bird struggling to fly and elected to take it in, providing it with food, water, and shelter in the hopes of helping it recover. It's an innocent tweet that offers a glimpse of the rarely-seen, softer side of the Irishman, prompting the fan to tag and praise him.

"@TheNotoriousMMA just found you being a saint haha"

This drew a response from the ex-double champion, who revealed that the bird did manage to recover.

"Haha #Chirpy he recovered too"

McGregor is largely known for being a trash-talking, peacocking Irishman who achieved alevel of stardom once thought inconceivable for an MMA fighter. However, as the years progressed, he became more mean-spirited with his trash talk and less clever and witty.

Fans continue to wait in vain for his UFC return, but the Irishman hasn't competed since 2021 after snapping his shin against Dustin Poirier in the pair's trilogy bout. While he has long since recovered from the career-threatening injury, he hasn't shown any serious signs of returning to fighting.

He has been linked UFC lightweight action fighter Michael Chandler, against whom he was expected to headline UFC 303. Unfortunately, a fractured toe caused McGregor to withdraw from the event, drawing a mixed reaction from both fans and fighters alike.

He has since expressed more interest in bare-knuckle boxing and a potential influencer boxing match with Logan Paul.

Where was Conor McGregor by June 2013?

By June 2013, Conor McGregor had already signed with the UFC, making an electric debut against Marcus Brimage at featherweight in April. The Irishman needed just one minute to TKO the former flyweight at UFC on FUEL TV 9. No one could have foreseen the heights he would eventually reach.

Check out Conor McGregor's UFC debut:

Then, in August, he took on future featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night 26. It was an atypical McGregor performance, as an injured ACL forced him to abandon his flashy striking game in favor of wrestling, allowing him to beat Holloway via unanimous decision.

