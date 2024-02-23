Conor McGregor reacts after 'Jack' retains top spot as Ireland's most popular boys' name in 2023

Conor McGregor took a break from fight news to offer his good wishes to new parents in Ireland, reacting to the recent announcement of the most popular baby names for 2023. While his future in the octagon remains shrouded in speculation, McGregor offered a heartfelt message to families welcoming new additions.

Taking to his official X handle, the Irish superstar wrote:

"All absolutely gorgeous names! Congrats to the parents and families! ❤️"

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Expand Tweet

After coaching alongside Michael Chandler on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, many expected the two to square off against each other. McGregor has even expressed his desire to face Chandler at the UFC's International Fight Week event in June.

However, UFC president Dana White has thrown cold water on these claims, stating there's no official booking for the former champion. The initial buzz about Chandler and McGregor headlining the April 13th UFC 300 pay-per-view also fizzled out.

It remains to be seen whether McGregor will return to the octagon anytime soon.

"We might make a pivot" - Michael Chandler is not keen on waiting for Conor McGregor fight for too long

Michael Chandler's wait for a fight with Conor McGregor continues, but the lightweight contender isn't prepared to wait indefinitely.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Chandler addressed the much-anticipated clash, acknowledging the ongoing negotiations and hinting at a potential deadline. He said:

"I think every day, it's a moving target. Like I said, if I was having any kind of inclination or information coming to my door step, on my phone, behind the scenes that made it sound like this fight was not happening, yeah we might make a pivot. But as of right now, it's happening. Like I said, we don't have a date but we sure are getting dang close."

He further emphasized that key concerns regarding McGregor's readiness have been addressed:

"All of the prerequisites and check marks thus far that everyone said, oh he's not getting back in the testing pool. Oh we're not going to see him performing like he used to. Have you seen the dude's sparring footage? Have you seen the dude's grappling footage? Have you seen the dude, how in shape the dude is? The dude is training."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (21:55):