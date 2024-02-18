Dana White blames 'money complications' for Conor McGregor's inactivity, addresses contract re-signing rumors

UFC CEO Dana White addressed Conor McGregor's prolonged absence from the octagon and ongoing contract negotiations during the UFC 298 post-fight press conference.

McGregor's financial success and recent ventures outside the octagon, including filming a movie, have complicated negotiations and scheduling for his return, according to White:

"Conor McGregor's got a lot of money, and anytime we get Conor, we'll be happy, know, be thrilled when he comes and fights. But money complicates a lot of things. He just filmed a movie. He's got to do the press for the movie, and he's got obligations with that, and he does want to fight this year, but we'll see what happens."

Despite the uncertainties, White praised the Irish superstar, calling him "an incredible partner" when it comes to making money:

"Conor McGregor has always been a great partner to us. There's never any hanging out and haggling for money... When it's time to dig in and get to work and make money, he's probably the most incredible partner we've ever had, to be honest."

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor's return below (courtesy @jedigoodman on X):

Expand Tweet

Fighting Conor McGregor doesn't guarantee riches, says Donald Cerrone

Despite facing the biggest draw in MMA, Donald Cerrone clarifies he didn't receive a pay bump for his fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 246 in 2020.

McGregor's "red panty night" quote, promising fighters financial windfall from facing him, has become legendary. However, Cerrone says the reality isn't always so rosy.

'Cowboy' recently stated on Rodeo Time with Dale Brisby:

"Everyone thinks I got super paid on that, I did not. You're contracted, you have a contract. It's what it is."

He continued:

"I would always sign, which is unheard of, eight-fight deals... I'm locked into that. It's not like three fights in I can be like, 'Time to renegotiate... because I'm fighting Conor!' No, you still have four more fights on your contract... Everyone's like, 'Red panty night, you got paid!' No I didn't. I got paid what I always got paid."

Check out Donald Cerrone's comments below (5:00):