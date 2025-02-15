Conor McGregor reacts to JD Vance's speech at Munich Security Conference after Elon Musk shares clip: "Accuracy is FINAL"

Elon Musk, on X, shared U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference. Conor McGregor has now weighed in on the same.

Vance, the most senior ranking American in attendance at the Munich Security Conference, helmed the podium, criticized European leaders, and condemned regulations on speech.

The Vice President of the United States was expected to discuss ways to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict and how Europe must boost its spending on defense. However, his speech primarily focused on criticizing European governments. Vance critiqued European leaders for ignoring their voters and accused them of limiting free speech. His remarks were seconded by President Donald Trump, who also echoes the same sentiments, as does Musk.

McGregor, an ardent supporter of the Trump administration, has now shared his reaction to the speech. Musk first shared Vance's speech on X and wrote:

"Great speech by VP @JDVance !"

McGregor then chimed in:

"Incredibly impressive! Accuracy is FINAL, GOD BLESS AMERICA! 🇺🇸 ☘️"

Check out Elon Musk and Conor McGregor's comments below:

Conor McGregor's message for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Inauguration Day

Donald Trump and JD Vance were sworn into office on Inauguration Day on January 20th, with many notable stars in attendance. Conor McGregor was an attendee at the ceremony, which was held in Washington, D.C.

The UFC fighter shared his excitement about meeting Trump, Vance, and other officials after the conclusion of the ceremony. 'The Notorious' wrote:

"Honour to be in Washington, D.C., to support Donald Trump, the newly elected leader of the free world, and to stand with the 13 families who lost their loved ones at Abbey Gate. I am looking forward to meeting Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., and Charlie Kirk tonight.”

Check out Conor McGregor's message below:

