Conor McGregor reacts to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-backed CDC probe into vaccines for allegedly causing autism

Conor McGregor has voiced support for a new investigation into the controversial claim that childhood vaccines may be linked to autism—a theory long rejected by the scientific community. The probe is reportedly backed by U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has frequently challenged the safety of vaccines despite repeated debunking by health authorities.

According to CDC data, autism diagnoses increased from 1 in 150 children in 2000 to 1 in 36 by 2020.

'The Notorious' reacted positively to the development:

"And we’re off! Let us see. Let the truth, whatever it may be, be revealed! Bravo [Robert F. Kennedy Jr]! ☘️"

Conor McGregor shares his vision for Ireland if he were to be elected President

Conor McGregor has hinted at sweeping reforms should he win the Irish presidency later this year. Speaking backstage at BKFC 70, the former UFC champion remained tight-lipped on the details but promised significant changes, including constitutional amendments.

He said:

"I'm telling you I have a lot of plans and I've been discussing them with a few people. I'm letting no-one know nothing. I'll let the electorate know closer to the time but I'm keeping it tight and that's the truth. But the constitution will be fixed. Mark my words, the constitution will be fixed and that's it."

The 36-year-old former UFC fighter made headlines last month by announcing his political ambitions after a visit to the White House. Despite lacking support from any political party, McGregor remains steadfast in his determination to become a transformative figure.

However, his presidential bid has faced skepticism from political analysts who question his eligibility and electability. Nevertheless, The Irishman's immense popularity and media presence continue to make him a disruptive voice in Ireland’s political discourse.

