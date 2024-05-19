Conor McGregor reacts to Tyson Fury screaming "Happy New Year" at post-fight interview following loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Conor McGregor laughed off Tyson Fury wishing everyone a Happy New Year shortly after losing against Oleksandr Usyk.

On Saturday night, 'The Gypsy King' attempted to make history when he and Usyk battled to become the first undisputed heavyweight boxing world champion since Lennox Lewis. Unfortunately for Fury, the Ukrainian powerhouse showcased a brilliant performance in the second half of their fight, leading to a split-decision win.

Following the disappointing result, Fury conducted a post-fight interview in the ring and provided his immediate reaction. Fans ended the night concerned for the 35-year-old heavyweight, as he wished everyone a Happy New Year on May 18:

"God bless you. Happy New Year!"

Fury's ending remarks, which might have been caused by a concussion, went viral on social media. Once McGregor saw the interview, he reposted the video on his Instagram story with three laughing emojis, which can be seen below.

Conor McGregor discusses what's next in heavyweight boxing after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury

In two weeks, Oleksandr Usyk will have to vacate his IBF world title for mandatory challengers Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois, who are scheduled to fight on June 1. Therefore, the future of the heavyweight boxing division is unclear, as Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Hrgovic, Dubois, and more play a significant role.

Following Saturday night's spectacle, Conor McGregor took to his Instagram story and had this to say about what he wants next from the heavyweight boxers:

"A mad hiding! What next, who knows. Usyk is incredible. He has beat both soundly. Whatever moves toward Tyson AJ I am for. If Fury wishes to go a second try at the wheel, AJ had two attempts so why not. Tall ask. Not impossible also."

McGregor continued:

"If not, AJ Usyk III last hoorah, and then win lose or draw go Tyson AJ and congrats and thank you @turkialalshik and all involved in this era of heavyweight fighting for getting all of this done. What a time to be alive thank you to the fighting gods and to God."

As for McGregor's fighting career, he's currently preparing to end a three-year layoff caused by a significant leg injury against Dustin Poirier. On June 29, 'The Notorious' will return to the octagon during the UFC 303 main event in Las Vegas, Nevada when he meets Michael Chandler.

