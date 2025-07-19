Conor McGregor reacts to his unique multi-million dollar UFC achievement 

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has reacted to his unprecedented achievement of delivering eight consecutive pay-per-view events that each surpassed one million buys, a feat unmatched by any other fighter in the promotion’s history.McGregor has not returned to action since suffering a career-altering injury in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. He has now seemingly shifted his focus to politics and the BKFC, where he is a part-owner. However, the Irishman has expressed interest in taking part in the potential UFC event at the White House, an idea recently teased by U.S. President Donald Trump.During the UFC 318 Weigh-In Show, RJ Clifford shared that 'The Notorious' delivered eight straight pay-per-view buys for the UFC, leaving co-host Daniel Cormier stunned. He said:&quot;Conor McGregor's eight straight million buy pay-per-views. Has any fighter done more than two in a row other than Conor? Maybe Brock [Lesnar] or [George Saint-Pierre].&quot;In light of the above comments, Cormier revealed that his bouts against Jon Jones did not reach the one million milestone.Check out the post below:Chael Sonnen reacts to Conor McGregor's leaked imagesConor McGregor has found himself in the middle of yet another controversy, as famous U.S. rapper Azealia Banks shared explicit images and chats allegedly sent by McGregor. UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has shared his thoughts on the ongoing controversy.One of the images featured a completely naked McGregor with a makeshift weight attached to his genitals. The image was captioned &quot;lifting weights.&quot; According to the leaked chats, the Irishman also warned the rapper to keep the images private.'The Notorious's' birthday celebrations on July 14 turned grey as the leaked images caused chaos on the internet. The rapper later alleged that she had been trading intimate photos with McGregor since 2016.Sonnen jokingly admitted that he couldn’t stop staring at McGregor’s package, saying he was genuinely struggling to accept what he was seeing.&quot;I can’t stop staring at Conor McGregor’s d*ck. I can’t stop. I’ve stared at this d*ck for the last two hours.&quot;Check out the post below: