  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Conor McGregor reacts to his unique multi-million dollar UFC achievement 

Conor McGregor reacts to his unique multi-million dollar UFC achievement 

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jul 19, 2025 04:36 GMT
Conor McGregor has reacted to his unique UFC achievement. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Conor McGregor has reacted to his unique UFC achievement. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has reacted to his unprecedented achievement of delivering eight consecutive pay-per-view events that each surpassed one million buys, a feat unmatched by any other fighter in the promotion’s history.

Ad

McGregor has not returned to action since suffering a career-altering injury in the trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. He has now seemingly shifted his focus to politics and the BKFC, where he is a part-owner. However, the Irishman has expressed interest in taking part in the potential UFC event at the White House, an idea recently teased by U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the UFC 318 Weigh-In Show, RJ Clifford shared that 'The Notorious' delivered eight straight pay-per-view buys for the UFC, leaving co-host Daniel Cormier stunned. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Conor McGregor's eight straight million buy pay-per-views. Has any fighter done more than two in a row other than Conor? Maybe Brock [Lesnar] or [George Saint-Pierre]."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In light of the above comments, Cormier revealed that his bouts against Jon Jones did not reach the one million milestone.

Check out the post below:

Ad

Chael Sonnen reacts to Conor McGregor's leaked images

Conor McGregor has found himself in the middle of yet another controversy, as famous U.S. rapper Azealia Banks shared explicit images and chats allegedly sent by McGregor. UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has shared his thoughts on the ongoing controversy.

One of the images featured a completely naked McGregor with a makeshift weight attached to his genitals. The image was captioned "lifting weights." According to the leaked chats, the Irishman also warned the rapper to keep the images private.

Ad

'The Notorious's' birthday celebrations on July 14 turned grey as the leaked images caused chaos on the internet. The rapper later alleged that she had been trading intimate photos with McGregor since 2016.

Sonnen jokingly admitted that he couldn’t stop staring at McGregor’s package, saying he was genuinely struggling to accept what he was seeing.

"I can’t stop staring at Conor McGregor’s d*ck. I can’t stop. I’ve stared at this d*ck for the last two hours."
Ad

Check out the post below:

About the author
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications