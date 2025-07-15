UFC legend reacts to Conor McGregor's NSFW leaks, Paulo Costa recalls beefing with Dana White, Dustin Poirier talks steroid plans: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Chael Sonnen went viral after reacting to Conor McGregor’s latest leaked NSFW photos. Meanwhile, Paulo Costa spoke candidly about his early rocky relationship with UFC CEO Dana White. And as Dustin Poirier prepares to retire after UFC 318, he’s already planning a hilarious new chapter. Let's break them all down:

Chael Sonnen reacts to Conor McGregor’s leaked images

Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sending unsolicited nude photos, and the story blew up instantly. She leaked screenshots showing aggressive texts and even an image of McGregor allegedly lifting weights with his genitals.

The internet reacted strongly to the allegations, and Chael Sonnen couldn’t look away. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former UFC fighter said:

“I can’t stop staring at Conor McGregor’s d*ck. I can’t stop. I’ve stared at this d*ck for the last two hours.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Paulo Costa explains why he clashed with Dana White early in his UFC run

As he gears up for his return against Roman Kopylov, Paulo Costa opened up about his early frustration with Dana White and the UFC. According to Costa, his first contract left him underpaid despite dominating in early fights.

He admitted that his respect for White came later. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Costa revealed that he confronted UFC officials and expressed his anger over the contract. At one point, he admitted he was “sad and mad” but kept things honest. He said:

"I support Dana White right now. Back in the days I wasn't supporting him. Back in the days we had some beef. I was a little bit sad and mad. My first six fights on the contract was horrible. I was getting very unfair pay. I talk very honestly and said, guys, come on, this is unfair. This is not fair because just because a bad decision in the past."

Check out Paulo Costa's comments below:

Dustin Poirier jokes about doing steroids after UFC 318

Dustin Poirier has spent nearly two decades passing drug tests. Now, with retirement looming after UFC 318, he says he might finally try steroids.

Poirier is gearing up to take on Max Holloway for the third time this weekend. Speaking with SHAK MMA, Poirier laughed about his post-fight plans, stating:

“I don’t know, dude. I might livestream it and see if I can get some money from ads or something. Maybe I should livestream me doing steroids after this fight... I’ve been tested almost my entire UFC career since USADA and anti-doping came into the sport, but I’m kind of just busting people’s balls. I’m not 100 percent going to do that, but I will go get my... I’ve never got my testosterone levels checked and all that stuff."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (8:00):

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



