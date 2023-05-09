Conor McGregor took to Twitter to react to a video that has gone viral recently. In the video, a group of people can be seen riding a boat and eventually, losing control and ending up in an accident.

In a now-deleted Tweet, McGregor called out, to put it lightly, the driver, stating that it was his fault for losing control of the boat.

'The Notorious' tweeted:

"Stupid b*stard. Keeping your hand fully on the throttle like that is just nonsense. Keep your hand on the side of it. Holding it fully and any tip of the wave you get you are going to jolt the throttle forward rapidly and send the boat flying. Mad watch this."

Check out Conor McGregor's now-deleted tweet

The entirety of the video can be seen here. Clearly, the man loses control and collapses to the floor of the boat, after which it comes to a turbulent stop.

Check out the entire video here:

Conor McGregor to face Michael Chandler later this year, coached against him in The Ultimate Fighter

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler coached against each other on this year's The Ultimate Fighter. The reality show features up and coming fighters trying to get into the UFC being coached by established names in the sport.

These fighters are split into two teams, and face off over the course of each season. Fighters are eliminated weekly until a winner is declared. Typically, the finalists face off in a UFC card, whether it be a Fight Night, or a pay-per-view card.

This year marks season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter, or TUF for short, and will pit MMA's biggest superstar in McGregor, against the explosive Michael Chandler.

The season has concluded filming, and is set to start airing on May 30th, as per this tweet by McGregor. He tweeted:

"The Ultimate Fighter Returns! @espn may 30th. @ufc @UltimateFighter"

The pair are also likely to clash further down the year. It is unclear whether the bout will take place at lightweight or welterweight, but given recent images and comments, 170 lbs appears to be more likely.

