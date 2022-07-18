Chael Sonnen points out what makes Conor McGregor's recent "beast mode" return to training believable

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor's return to training is believable, contrary to coach John Kavanagh's recent comments.

In a new episode of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen admitted that Kavanagh's positive comments about McGregor could see him return with a stronger mindset, as Kavanagh's words are a "big deal." Sonnen said:

"Coach Kavanagh came out and he was talking about McGregor's return to the gym saying he hasn't lost a beat. That's a big deal from coach Kavanagh, because he only gives it to you straight. He has zero part of him that is promotion, he has zero part of him where he goes to the public to build someobody up. He doesn't give a damn about the money. He doesn't give a damn about the promotion."

Sonnen added:

"There are some very positive things that happen when you're out. There are some very positive things that happen when you're out. The good news that happens when you take a break is the mental relief you get. This break has been very real for Conor. But it's not the physical side you're looking at. It's the mental side. So, there is very good reason why Conor would come back into the gym and be in beast mode."

'The Notorious' last competed at UFC 264 in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier. He suffered a leg injury in the first round, keeping him on the sidelines ever since. He is expected to make his comeback either later this year or early next year.

Watch Sonnen talk about Conor McGregor below:

Conor McGregor is in "great shape" says, coach Kavanagh

Conor McGregor's coach recently provided an update on the Irishman's return status. Speaking to the BBC, he also expressed his delight at seeing McGregor return to SBG (Straight Blast Gym) in Ireland.

While McGregor has stated his intentions at challenging UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for his belt, there are potential lightweight blockbusters in the making against Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler as well.

Despite a 1-3 slump in his last four fights, McGregor is far from done inside the octagon. With a motivated and pumped-up McGregor waiting to enter the UFC, we could see the 34-year-old return to winning ways once again.

