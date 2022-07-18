Conor McGregor opens as underdog for potential Michael Chandler fight, odds for Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier fantasy bout revealed

Former UFC double-champ Conor McGregor is all set to make his way back to the octagon. Bookkeepers have offered fans a glimpse into the betting odds ahead of a potential comeback fight against Michael Chandler.

Almost a year after suffering a gruesome leg injury in his last outing against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is poised to take to the grand stage yet again. However, as far as oddsmakers are concerned, McGregor will enter the potential fight against Michael Chandler as the underdog.

DraftKings backs Michael Chandler to enter the fight as the betting favorite with the odds of -155, while 'The Notorious' enters the fight as the +135 underdog.

They have also offered fans some insight into how a potential fight between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz might turn out. The betting site backs 'The Diamond' as the heavy favorite with odds of -425 in a fight against the +340 underdog in Nate Diaz.

Check out the odds offered by DraftKings below:

Draft Kings odds [Image Credits- sportsbook.draftkings.com]

However, it is important to note that the dates offered by DK on their website for the potential McGregor-Chandler and Poirier-Diaz bouts are just fantasy dates and have not been confirmed by the UFC.

Conor McGregor's coach comments on his physical status ahead of octagon return

As Conor McGregor inches closer to his highly anticipated return to the octagon, his head coach and SBG Ireland founder John Kavanagh offered fans some insight into whether he has missed out on anything in terms of his preparation for the same.

While in conversation with BBC Sport, Kavanagh asserted that McGregor has regained all the strength and conditioning that he lost over the course of his recovery period. He recalled a tussling session with him in which McGregor managed to overpower him with relative ease.

Here's what John Kavanagh had to say about Conor McGregor:

“He’s healthy, happy, and it’s great to have him back. He did a great session [earlier this past week], we got some great rounds in. He hasn’t lost a beat and was looking great. Trust me, I got to have a bit of a wrestle with him last night and I felt it. When that silverback arm goes around your neck there’s a bit of an extra squeeze there, so, he’s very, very strong at the moment."

